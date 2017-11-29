Jean Coutu shareholders overwhelmingly approve sale to Metro

Jean Coutu Group shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the sale of the pharmacy chain to fellow Quebec retailer Metro Inc.
A near-unanimous 99.9 per cent of votes cast sanctioned the $4.5-billion transaction, well above the two-thirds requirement.
Shareholders of Jean Coutu are being offered a combination of cash and stock worth about $24.50 per share.
The deal announced nearly two months ago still awaits regulatory approvals and is expected to close next spring.
The vote was all but a foregone conclusion since the Coutu family and affiliated entities which hold 93 per cent of voting rights, along with company directors and senior officers, agreed to vote in favour of the deal.
The food and pharmacy industries have faced intensifying competition from other food retailers, Wal-Mart, Costco and Amazon's entry in the grocery space with its purchase of Whole Foods.
The proposed merger follows Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s $12.4-billion cash-and-stock deal in 2014 of Shoppers Drug Mart, which operates as Pharmaprix in Quebec.
Quebec's second-largest pharmacy network, including Jean Coutu and Brunet, will operate as a separate division of the grocery company, headed by Francois Coutu, son of the company founder.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨