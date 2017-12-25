Jet-fuel transport pits airlines against Quebec citizen groups

Airlines serving Eastern Canada's three biggest airports are pushing ahead with a major jet-fuel transport project in Montreal in a bid to better secure supply amid growing demand for air travel.

But the $150-million plan faces opposition from citizen groups, who say it brings little economic value to Montreal East and merely adds to the on-island suburb's unfortunate reputation as Quebec's "dumpster."

The clash will once again test the province's appetite for oil and gas infrastructure development after TransCanada Corp. abandoned its Energy East pipeline project in October. It pits residents of one of Canada's most industrialized districts against airlines enjoying robust passenger traffic and record profits.

"There is always a risk that hurdles, such as a social-licence requirement, end up killing very good projects," said Youri Chassin, an independent economist and former research director for the Montreal Economic Institute think tank.

Montreal International Fuel Facilities Corp., a consortium of more than 30 airlines that own the jet-fuel storage and distribution infrastructure at Montreal Trudeau International Airport, is leading the project, which will also serve Toronto's Pearson International and Ottawa's Macdonald-Cartier hubs. The aim is to improve the security and reliability of aviation jet-fuel supply to the three airports by building a new marine fuel-supply terminal along the St. Lawrence Seaway in Montreal East.

The terminal, on Crown land managed by the Montreal Port Authority, would include equipment to unload fuel from ships and eight storage tanks. Another facility linked to the terminal would also be built at a separate site nearby to load the fuel onto train cars and tanker trucks. Finally, a roughly seven-kilometre-long pipeline measuring 30 centimetres in diameter would be built, connecting the terminal to Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc.'s Ontario-Quebec pipeline to serve the Trudeau airport.

Right now, airline demand for aviation fuel at the three airports exceeds by 50 per cent the volumes produced by local oil refineries, said project spokesman Robert Iasenza, president of FSM Group, the firm managing the project. That means airlines are having to import jet fuel to cover their needs, he said.

That importation is currently done through the Port of Quebec City, where fuel is unloaded from ships onto trains destined for Pearson and trucks destined for Trudeau and Macdonald-Cartier. A new Montreal terminal would cut the land transportation distance to the airfields by some 200 km and provide a second place to unload in addition to Quebec City, Mr. Iasenza said. It would also likely reduce the cost of fuel.

"The supply chain today is vulnerable," Mr. Iasenza said, adding there have been several near shortages at the three airports in recent years. "There are over 1,000 flights a day leaving those airports. If there's no fuel, there's no flight."

Vincent Marchione, president of a citizens environmental vigilance group in Montreal East, is among those who oppose the project. His chief concerns include the state of the local Trans-Northern line, which has experienced several spills in recent years and is under a special monitoring security order by the National Energy Board. He also says the planned storage tanks are too close, at 350 metres, to nearby homes.

Montreal East has historically been a heavily industrialized area, hosting major oil refining and storage installations and chemical plants. "It has become a dumpster," Mr. Marchione said, adding that the industrial vocation has to change.

Marie Durand, a member of the Alerte Pétrole Rive-Sud citizens group, also opposes the plan. She says it's "immoral," attributing her position on the issue a question of "climate justice."

"[The promoters] say this project will lower greenhouse gas emissions because there will be more transport by ship," Ms. Durand said. "That's true, but it's a partial truth." The flip side is that the plan was conceived to respond to an increase in flights, she said, and that means more pollution, not less.

The airlines consortium has asked Quebec's environmental assessment agency to examine the impact of the project, which was delayed after its initial introduction in 2015 over questions about soil remediation. A public information and consultation period is under way and scheduled to run until Jan.12. The consortium hopes to start construction in the spring of 2019.