Keystone XL pipeline routes

November 20, 2017 Story continues below advertisement Story continues below advertisement Follow us on Twitter @globebusiness Report an error Licensing Options
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨