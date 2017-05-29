First Nations in British Columbia are warning investors that Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Canadian shareholders face major risks as a result of Indigenous legal challenges to the planned $7.4-billion expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

A legal brief prepared by the coastal Tsleil-Waututh and the West Coast Environmental Law association argues the court challenges create “significant uncertainty” around the pipeline, which is a major asset for Kinder Morgan’s Canadian subsidiary.

