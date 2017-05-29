Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Kinder Morgan shareholders face risks from legal challenges, First Nations warn Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy AND Jeff Lewis

OTTAWA/CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

First Nations in British Columbia are warning investors that Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Canadian shareholders face major risks as a result of Indigenous legal challenges to the planned $7.4-billion expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

A legal brief prepared by the coastal Tsleil-Waututh and the West Coast Environmental Law association argues the court challenges create “significant uncertainty” around the pipeline, which is a major asset for Kinder Morgan’s Canadian subsidiary.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Shawn McCarthy @smccarthy55, Jeff Lewis @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Millennials struggling in the job market (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Kinder Morgan Inc
    $19.25
    -0.17
    (-0.88%)
  • Updated May 26 4:01 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular