Supporters, opponents of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline project share why they came out to rally

Carolyne Mackellar, 30, from Edson, Alberta is photographed at a rally in support of the energy sector and pipelines in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 10, 2018. "I am here to support Alberta's interests. BC and Alberta need to work as partners to ensure prosperity for the people of both provinces, as well as our country. When I arrived home to Edson, AB after university, I noticed something... the foothills were no longer lit up by flare-stacks in the night. Jobs were difficult to find, and steady work is hard to hold down for hardworking Albertans."

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail