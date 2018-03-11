Supporters, opponents of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline project share why they came out to rally

The Trudeau government approved the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline in November, 2016. Since then, the $7.4-billion project has pitted the NDP-led governments in Alberta and British Columbia against each other, triggering threats by Alberta to boycott B.C. wine and limit westbound oil shipments, and galvanized environmentalists worried about risks such as oils spills and global climate change. On Saturday, both supporters and opponents took to Metro Vancouver streets over the contentious project, which would triple the capacity of the pipeline from Cold Lake, Alta., to B.C.’s coast and result in a sevenfold increase in oil tanker traffic.
Ta’ah Amy George, 76, a Tsleil-Waututh elder and grandmother, and Nada El Masry, 26, from Burnaby, B.C., both marched in support of anti-pipeline efforts in the city on Saturday. ‘The Indigenous struggle is close to home as it reminds me of the Palestinian struggle, Ms. El Masry says.
Clarissa Antone, 54, member of the Squamish Nation. "I'm here to protect our only Mother Earth, we all need to drink clean water and breath clean air. We will not let the pipeline go through our unceded lands."
Nora Vaillant and author John Vaillant, Vancouver. "[The fact that] a company based in Texas should determine the policy and fate of this coast is morally and legally reprehensible."
Nada El Masry, 26, Burnaby. "The Indigenous struggle is close to home as it reminds me of the Palestinian struggle.No migrant justice without Indigenous justice."
Tom Gregg, 47, Vancouver. "We're building this Watch House, it's hopefully in the way and a way to try and stop Kinder Morgan."
Will George, 37, a member of the Tseil-Waututh from North Vancouver, rallies against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project along with his family in Burnaby on Saturday.
Wayne Pineau, 54, from Mayne Island, B.C.; Carolyne Mackellar, 30, from Edson, Alta.; and Trevor Merrell, 19, from Richmond, B.C. all took part in Saturday’s pro-pipeline events in Vancouver. ‘B.C. and Alberta need to work as partners to ensure prosperity for the people of both provinces, as well as our country,’ Ms. Mackellar says.
Jason Dettieh, 42, from Fort Nelson, British Columbia is photographed at a rally in support of the energy sector and pipelines in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 10, 2018. "I am just a worker, a labourer and having pipelines built puts me in a position to care for my family. In the long run this is for my children and everything I do, I do for them."
Carolyne Mackellar, 30, from Edson, Alberta is photographed at a rally in support of the energy sector and pipelines in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 10, 2018. "I am here to support Alberta's interests. BC and Alberta need to work as partners to ensure prosperity for the people of both provinces, as well as our country. When I arrived home to Edson, AB after university, I noticed something... the foothills were no longer lit up by flare-stacks in the night. Jobs were difficult to find, and steady work is hard to hold down for hardworking Albertans."
Victoria Klippenstein, 22, from Vancouver, British Columbia is photographed at a rally in support of the energy sector and pipelines in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 10, 2018. "I am here today to support the exports of our resources. I feel that it is important to bring attention to our heavily regulated, safe pipelines and to encourage Canada's economic growth."
Ben Lawton, 25, from Deep Cove, British Columbia is photographed at a rally in support of the energy sector and pipelines in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 10, 2018. "I support pipelines because they are the indisputable future of energy transmission and because Canada's energy sector is the best."
Trevor Merrell, 19, from Richmond, British Columbia is photographed at a rally in support of the energy sector and pipelines in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 10, 2018. "I support pipeline because Canada relies on our natural resources to provide our world class standard of living, education, and social services. Sustainable resource development is crucial to provide prosperity for future generations. As a student, our future prosperity is very important to me."
