Laurentian Bank raises dividend as profit more than doubles

Laurentian Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago.
The bank increased its quarterly payment to shareholders by a penny to 63 cents per share.
The higher dividend came as Laurentian reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.6-million or $1.42 per diluted share, up from $18.4-million or 45 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 totalled nearly $268-million, up from $236.4-million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $66.5-million or $1.63 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $50.5-million or $1.47 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
