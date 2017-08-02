Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An assembly line for engine blocks for Volvo trucks is seen at the Linamar factory in Arden, N.C., on May 4, 2017. (Mike Belleme/The Globe and Mail)
Allison Lampert

MONTREAL — Reuters

Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

The company reported sales of $1.77-billion during the second quarter, up 6.6 per cent from the same period in 2016.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.73-billion for the quarter ended June 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar also beat on earnings, reporting $2.45 per share diluted, compared with expectations of earnings of $2.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar has previously said it expects top-line growth in the mid-to-high single digits in 2017.

  • Linamar Corp
    $67.87
    +0.19
    (+0.28%)
  • Updated August 2 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

