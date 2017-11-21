Loblaw helps boost George Weston third-quarter profit

George Weston Ltd. says it third-quarter profit was up from a year ago, boosted by its Loblaw Companies Ltd. business, offset in part by its Weston Foods operations.
The company says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $420-million or $3.25 per diluted share in the quarter ended Oct. 7, up from $254-million or $1.97 per diluted share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $277-million or $2.14 per share, up from $266-million or $2.06 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Sales totalled $14.65-billion, up from $14.61-billion.
Last month, the company confirmed it was aware of an industry-wide investigation by the Competition Bureau into price-fixing related to packaged bread products.
George Weston says court filings by the regulator remain sealed while searches are completed, but it expects to be able to comment further after those filings are unsealed.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨