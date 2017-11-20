Loblaw launches new loyalty program in bid for more customers

Grocery giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is testing a fee-based membership program to draw more customers, borrowing a leaf from the playbook of e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc. as well as discounter Costco Wholesale Corp.

Loblaw's launched its new program, called PC Insiders, for its PC Plus loyalty members who are also President's Choice Financial Mastercard holders, allowing them to get a range of perks for a fee of $9.99 a month or $99 annually.

The grocer's new initiative also applies to its Shoppers Drug Mart's beautyboutique.ca, its joefresh.com online deliveries as well as items as diverse as diapers, organic items and its Click & Collect e-commerce service at almost 200 of its stores, in which customers order their groceries on the Internet and pick them up at the stores.

"We are working hard to meet the changing needs of Canadians through the combined reach of our digital properties and retail network," Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of Loblaw, said in a statement.

The move from Canada's largest grocer comes as it and other rivals face stiffer competition after Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market Inc. for $3.7-billion (U.S.) this year, raising the stakes in the e-commerce food wars. As well, retail heavyweights such as Costco and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. are bolstering their grocery businesses, putting heat on others.

Loblaw has been responding to the fast-changing retail landscape with its own initiatives. Last week, it announced a new partnership with U.S.-based tech delivery startup Instacart to begin a premium-priced online grocery delivery service, starting on Dec. 6 in Toronto and expanding to other parts of Canada next year. Loblaw also runs its Click & Collect program, which it is also expanding rapidly – and providing Loblaw with a better e-commerce business model than online deliveries.

The retailer's new PC Insiders fee-based membership program will provide subscribers with: