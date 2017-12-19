Loblaw admits to bread price-fixing for more than 14 years

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent George Weston Ltd. and other major grocery retailers colluded over more than 14 years to increase prices of some packaged bread, Loblaw and Weston admitted on Tuesday.

The statement follows a Competition Bureau investigation this fall into bread price-fixing and the acknowledgment by big supermarket players as well as Canada Bread Co. Ltd., this country's other major bread producer along with Weston Bakeries (a division of George Weston) that their offices were being searched by the bureau as part of its inquiry.

"This sort of behavior is wrong and has no place in our business or Canada's grocery industry," Galen G. Weston, chairman and chief executive officer of both Loblaw and George Weston, said in a statement late Tuesday.

Loblaw said court filings about the bureau's searches were made available to the affected companies earlier on Tuesday, prompting Loblaw and George Weston to disclose their part in the price-fixing.

When first discovering this anti-competitive behaviour in March of 2015, Loblaw and George Weston immediately reported it to the bureau and subsequently cooperated fully with it, the companies said.

They said they have taken actions to address their role in industry-wide price fixing of bread. What is more, Loblaw is offering customers $25 Loblaw gift cards for purchases across Canada.

The bread price-fixing took place from late 2001 to March of 2015.

More to come