Loblaw admits to bread price-fixing for more than 14 years

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent George Weston Ltd. and other major grocery retailers colluded over more than 14 years to increase prices of some packaged bread, Loblaw and Weston admitted on Tuesday.
The statement follows a Competition Bureau investigation this fall into bread price-fixing and the acknowledgment by big supermarket players as well as Canada Bread Co. Ltd., this country's other major bread producer along with Weston Bakeries (a division of George Weston) that their offices were being searched by the bureau as part of its inquiry.
"This sort of behavior is wrong and has no place in our business or Canada's grocery industry," Galen G. Weston, chairman and chief executive office of both Loblaw and George Weston, said in a statement late Tuesday.
Loblaw said court filings about the bureau's searches were made available to the affected companies earlier on Tuesday, prompting Loblaw and George Weston to disclose their part in the price-fixing.
When first discovering this anti-competitive behavior in March of 2015, Loblaw and George Weston immediately reported it to the bureau and subsequently cooperated fully with it, the companies said.
They said they have taken actions to address their role in industry-wide price fixing of bread. What is more, Loblaw is offering customers $25 Loblaw gift card for purchases across Canada.
The bread price-fixing took place from late 2001 to March of 2015.
More to come
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨