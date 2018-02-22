Loblaw fourth-quarter results hit by PC Optimum, price-fixing costs

Grocery giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd. faces "exceptional external headwinds" in 2018 ranging from higher minimum wages in some provinces to the effects of generic drug reforms, Loblaw chief executive officer Galen G. Weston says.

Amid the challenges, Loblaw executives on Thursday stayed away from discussing anything related to the company's part in fixing bread prices over 14 years during its quarterly analyst conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings. It had come forward and admitted culpability to the Competition Bureau in early 2015 along with its parent George Weston Ltd. – one of Canada's top bread makers – in exchange for immunity from prosecution and penalties.

Loblaw and Weston acknowledged publicly on Dec. 19 their part in what they said was an industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme, with Loblaw offering customers free $25 gift vouchers to make amends for its wrongdoing. The public admission came in the company's fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 30, although Loblaw did not begin issuing the gift cards until this year.

Story continues below advertisement

In its fourth quarter, Loblaw said it took a $79-million after-tax charge tied to the gift vouchers, one of a number of one-time hits which came to $422-million in all, leaving the country's largest grocer and drugstore retailer with a steep profit drop from a year earlier.

Also targeted in the price-fixing scandal are Loblaw's two major grocery rivals – Sobeys Inc. and Metro Inc. – and discounters Walmart Canada Corp. and Giant Tiger along with bread makers Weston Bakeries and Canada Bread. Sobeys, Metro and Giant Tiger say they didn't violate competition laws, while Walmart has declined to comment. Canada Bread said the allegations "do not reflect the Canada Bread we know." (Controlled until early 2014 by Maple Leaf Foods Inc., the bread maker is now owned by Grupo Bimbo of Mexico.)

An online survey of 500 consumers, conducted for The Globe and Mail, shows that shoppers are split on their views on Loblaw in the aftermath of the price-fixing scandal.

The poll, done on Feb. 6 by market researcher Fresh Intelligence, found that 61 per cent of respondents said they thought Loblaw's strategy of giving away $25 gift cards was "the right approach to fix this issue."

But it also found that 41.2 per cent of respondents were "disappointed" in the news of Loblaw's bread price-fixing, while 9.4 per cent were "angry" about it, 3.6 per cent had a "strong aversion to Loblaws," 28.6 per cent were "indifferent" and 17.2 per cent "still love Loblaws."

Corrine Sandler, CEO of Fresh Intelligence, said consumers are fickle and forget quickly about companies' missteps. She said after Loblaw's Joe Fresh fashion line got bad publicity following the discovery the clothing had been produced in a factory that collapsed, killing more than 1,100 in Bangladesh in 2013, consumers initially were angry, but "nobody talks about it any more."

Mr. Weston, who didn't address the price-fixing on Thursday's call, said he expects Loblaw's underlying business to continue to perform well despite "external" challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A big setback in 2018 will be that Loblaw, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, now estimates its operating profit will be squeezed by $250-million as a result of drug reforms, said Darren Myers, Loblaw's chief financial officer. Higher minimum wages will cost Loblaw $190-million this year, he said.

To put the $250-million generic-drug pinch into perspective, it compares with $70-million to $80-million in annual drug-reform costs over the past three years, Mr. Myers said.

In its food business, Loblaw's sales were hurt after it intentionally scaled back on its fourth-quarter discounting, with fewer shoppers in its stores, Mr. Weston said. Its food sales rose just 0.5 per cent at existing stores – a key retail measure – compared with a 1.4-per-cent lift in the previous quarter.

Mr. Weston said he expects the sales-volume growth to remain at the lower end of the company's targeted range in the coming year.

The grocery retailer, which runs its namesake Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills chains, said its fourth-quarter profit tumbled 90.5 per cent to $19-million, or 5 cents a share, down from $201-million, or 50 cents, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, its profit rose to $441-million or $1.13 a share from $393-million, or 97 cents. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected an adjusted profit of $1.11 a share.

The company reported a $154-million charge related to its merger of the Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus programs to PC Optimum and a $126-million restructuring and other related charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for the 12-week period slipped to $11.03-billion from $11.13-billion as a result of the sale of the company's gas-bar operations.

To help offset the challenges, Loblaw introduced in 2018 a supplier "supply-chain handling charge," an initiative that angered many vendors.

"The supply-chain charges have been part of the operating business model in Loblaw for many, many years," Mr. Weston said. "This was a catch-up that was prompted by the financial headwinds. But we think it's a proper reflection of the value that our supply chain offers to those vendors."

Mr. Weston also said Loblaw's loyalty-card conversion left some customers "disappointed" with processes "that have been more complex than we would certainly like for them." But on the whole, "customers have been really happy." Social media lit up with complaints about this month's conversion.