Loblaw shares downgraded as industry braces for impact of drug-prices deal

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for "an industry-wide impact" of lower generic drug prices starting April after a long-awaited deal materialized, with Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s shares falling and Metro Inc.'s CEO expressing concern.

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance – which represents the provincial, territorial and federal governments, and the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association – announced Monday that an agreement was reached that will see the prices of nearly 70 commonly prescribed generic drugs discounted by up to 90 per cent of their brand name equivalents.

"There will be an impact on sales as prices go down," said Metro chief executive Eric La Fleche Tuesday after the company's annual general meeting.

"It's an industry wide-impact," he said, noting the impact on his company will be much smaller as its presence in Ontario is smaller than Quebec where a similar agreement was reached last year.

The company operates 74 drugstores in Ontario and 184 in Quebec.

"We're concerned by any impact," La Fleche said.

The company's shares were relatively unchanged by Tuesday afternoon, hovering around $40.81, on the same day the Montreal-based retailer announced a nearly 11 per cent boost to its quarterly dividend after profits surged in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Loblaw fell more than three per cent after its stock was downgraded once details of the drug reform emerged.

Desjardins Group lowered its target price for the grocery-and-pharmacy retailer to $76 per share, from $84, and cut its recommendation to hold.

"Loblaw has experienced a confluence of headwinds," wrote Keith Howlett, an analyst with Desjardins Capital Markets in a note Tuesday. He pointed to a $190-million impact due to rising minimum wage, somewhere between $75-million and $150-million in initial costs to address its participation in an alleged industry-wide bread price-fixing scandal, and the impact of drug reform.

Desjardins estimates drug reform will add $220-million in costs for Loblaw.

The deal is at the high end of the range that the industry expected, wrote Irene Nattel, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. She also dropped her target price to $84, from $87.

Loblaw shares shed $2.26 or 3.26 per cent to $66.96 in late afternoon trading.

The company had started to implement measures to mitigate the impending drug reform, but until Monday the details of the plan were unclear, said Nattel, pointing out the benefit of removing that uncertainty.

Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but management has previously noted the possible impact of generic drug pricing changes.

The company expects "significant incremental external pressures" on its business model in 2018, including minimum wage, said Richard Dufresne, Loblaw's then-chief financial officer, during the company's third-quarter conference call in November.

Loblaw expected additional health-care reform to significantly impact its pharmacy business, he said, but the impact was still unclear.

No single initiative will offset "the significant industry headwinds," he said, but the company has made progress to mitigate them.

"But, depending on how health-care reform plays out, we expect we have not covered all of it."

