Loblaw’s third-quarter profit beats estimates

Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, led by a rise in sales at its Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

The company said same-store sales at Shoppers Drug Mart stores rose 3.3 per cent, while sales at established food retail stores increased 1.4 per cent in the third quarter ended Oct. 7.

The retailer said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $886-million, or $2.24 per share, in the quarter, from $422-million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Loblaw had a post-tax gain of $432-million on disposition of its gas station business.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.39 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.30 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was flat at $14.19-billion, but beat analysts' estimate of $14.10-billion.