In this file photo, developers work at the Stingray Digital Group offices in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
In this file photo, developers work at the Stingray Digital Group offices in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)

Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A rift is developing in corporate Quebec pitting business leaders who back the province’s generous payroll-tax credits system against those who say the incentives are largely helping foreign-based firms poach workers from home-grown ones.

Executives with music technology startup Amp Me Inc. and enterprise search business Coveo Inc. are among those siding with Stingray Digital Group Inc. founder Eric Boyko in denouncing the financial aid Quebec offers to foreign-based firms to expand their technology-related operations in the province. On the opposite flank are executives with companies such as France’s Ubisoft Entertainment SA, which says the incentives have allowed it to build a significant presence that has benefited the economy.

