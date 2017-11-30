Lundin stock drops as production outlook disappoints

Shares in Lundin Mining Corporation tumbled in early trading after the company pared back its production guidance at a prized copper mine in Chile.
In a release late Wednesday, the Toronto-based international base metals company said production at its Candelaria operations in Chile will be about 20 per cent lower in 2018 than previously indicated, due to production problems stemming from a recent rock slide.
The stock was down by 19 per cent in the first few minutes of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Candelaria is by far Lundin's highest producing asset. In the quarter ending Sept. 30, the asset accounted for about 55 per cent of Lundin's revenue. Lundin bought an 80 per cent share in the asset in 2014 from Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for about $2-billion (U.S.).
A number of analysts cut their target prices and ratings on the stock on Thursday.
TD Securities Inc. cut its rating on the stock to hold from a buy. BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. moved to market perform from outperform.
Prior to today's session, the stock had performed well in 2017.
