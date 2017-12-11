Lyft launching in Toronto on Tuesday, marking first expansion outside U.S.

Ride-hailing service Lyft will launch its service in Toronto on Tuesday, marking its first expansion outside the United States.
The addition of Lyft brings increased competition to Uber in Canada's largest city.
The company announced plans to expand to Toronto last month, but had not set a date for its start.
Lyft will operate between Hamilton and Oshawa, Ont., and as far north as Newmarket, Ont.
Uber arrived in Canada several years ago and has fought an uphill regulatory battle ever since.
Beck Taxi says adding thousands of cars to Toronto's congested streets is the last thing the city needs and only discourages transit ridership.
