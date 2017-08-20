As the Canada-Europe free-trade deal comes into force, container-ship company Maersk Line is adding new service between Montreal and ports on the Mediterranean Sea in a bid to tap new flows of goods.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will be provisionally implemented in September ahead of ratification by all member countries, eliminates European tariffs on key Canadian exports while phasing in free-market access on other products.

