Magna boosts dividend as European demand drives profit

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher production sales in Europe.

Car registrations in the European Union rose 3.4 per cent in 2017 to more than 15 million vehicles for the first time since 2007.

On Thursday, Magna reported a 23 per cent rise in European external production sales helped by the launch of the BMW 5-Series, Ford Fiesta and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

That helped limit the impact of a 5 per cent drop in North America vehicle production volumes.

The Aurora, Ont.-based company's sales rose to US$10.39-billion from US$9.25-billion.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to US$556-million, or US$1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$478-million, or US$1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.57 per share, beating analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent to 33 US cents per share.