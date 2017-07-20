Magna International Inc., one of Ontario’s biggest employers, has issued a blunt criticism of the province’s new labour legislation, saying the changes threaten future investment and jobs and will make the company less competitive.
The new labour laws add to other factors that put new investment in the province at risk, Magna said in a submission to the Ontario legislature’s standing committee on finance.Report Typo/Error
