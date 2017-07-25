Malaysia’s Petronas has cancelled plans for an $11.4-billion liquefied natural gas terminal on the B.C. coast, dealing a major blow to Canada’s hopes of becoming a global LNG supplier.

The move to scrap the Pacific NorthWest LNG plant, which had been slated for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, comes after five years of study and debate among politicians, environmentalists and First Nations. During the period, LNG prices fell sharply as other countries such as Australia and the United States started up multibillion-dollar facilities and demand weakened.

