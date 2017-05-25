Manulife Financial Corp. president and chief executive officer Donald Guloien, a 36-year veteran with the company, will retire at the end of September, the company announced Thursday.

Roy Gori will succeed Mr. Guloien as chief executive effective Oct. 1. The financial services company had previously announced in March that the former Manulife Asia head would take the reins as president in June, overseeing investments and global operations in Canada and the United States in addition to his Asia-region duties.

Mr. Guloien has said in the past that succession planning is crucial for management and boards, though at the time Mr. Gori was named president, chief financial officer Steve Roder said the move wasn’t specifically related to succession. Still, bumping Mr. Gori to be directly under the CEO suggested that other key executives were further back in the queue for the top job.

Mr. Guloien became CEO just after last decade’s financial crisis. In a statement, chairman Richard DeWolfe praised how Mr. Guloien steered the company through its wake. “Under his strong leadership, Manulife has dramatically grown its earnings, expanded its Asia and Wealth and Asset Management businesses, delivered significant shareholder value and rallied around the purpose of helping its 22 million customers achieve their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

“Roy is ideally suited to lead Manulife as our company and our industry both undergo a period of significant change, driven by growing customer expectations, rapid technological advancement and evolving regulatory frameworks,” Mr. DeWolfe said.

Mr. Gori called it an honour to be appointed CEO. He became the Hong Kong-based president and CEO of Manulife Asia in 2015 after a long career in Asia and Australia with Citibank.

“I am proud that an individual of Roy’s calibre will be taking the leadership of the company,” Mr. Guloien said in a statement.

Manulife also announced that Craig Bromley, senior executive vice-president and general manager of its U.S. John Hancock division, has left the company. Michael Doughty, who heads up John Hancock Insurance, will become the interim general manager of the U.S. division.

With files from Jacqueline Nelson

Report Typo/Error