Canada’s biggest life insurer, Manulife Financial Corp., is looking to list or spin off its U.S. unit John Hancock Financial Services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Manulife has been under pressure from some of its shareholders after years of disappointing results at the unit, according to the WSJ report.
The insurer declined to comment.Report Typo/Error
- Manulife Financial Corp$19.86+0.42(+2.16%)
- Manulife Financial Corp$25.28+0.54(+2.16%)
- Updated July 13 3:49 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.