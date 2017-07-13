Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

File photo of the Manulife Financial headquarters in Toronto. (Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail)
Reuters

Canada’s biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp is looking to list or spin off its U.S. unit John Hancock Financial Services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manulife has been under pressure from some of its shareholders after years of disappointing results at the unit, according to the WSJ report.

The insurer declined to comment.

