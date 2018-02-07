Manulife results hit by lower insurance sales, slower wealth management growth

Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, due to higher investment gains boosting earnings in the same period a year earlier.

Canada's biggest insurer said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were 59 Canadian cents in the final quarter of 2017, compared with 63 Canadian cents in the same period the previous year.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 58 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Story continues below advertisement

Core earnings for the quarter were $1.2-billion, compared with $1.3-billion the year before.

The insurer had investment gains of $180-million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with $100-million in the most recent quarter. The earnings decline also reflected the previous year benefiting form a release of funds that had been set aside to cover uncertain tax positions.

Canadian insurance companies are expanding rapidly in Asia, selling products to the growing middle class. The strategy is helping the firms drive growth and diversify from domestic markets where competition is intense.

Total insurance sales fell by 3 per cent during the period to $1-billion. Sales in Asia increased 7 per cent, driven by strong growth in Singapore and Vietnam. Insurance sales in Canada fell by 31 per cent.

The company generated net flows of $3.7-billion in its wealth and asset management businesses, down from $6.1-billion the year before, mainly due to lower net flows in institutional asset management which Manulife said the previous year benefited from three large mandates in Canada and Japan.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of 22 Canadian cents, up 7 per cent on the previous quarter.