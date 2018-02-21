Maple Leaf hikes dividend as profit beats estimates on higher prices, demand

Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that beat estimates, due to better pricing and high demand for its prepared meats and plant-based protein foods.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share, up from 11 cents.

The company, one of Canada's biggest pork processors, is focusing on expanding into new businesses in the United States. Its latest acquisition was the US $120-million purchase of vegan foods company Field Roast Grain Meat Co.

Maple Leaf said sales in the reported quarter rose nearly 6 percent to $876.8-million. However, gross margins fell 14 per cent on higher costs.

Net earnings fell to $59.1million, or 45 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $76.2million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.