Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, is seen in the Maple Leaf office in Toronto in this file photo. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold more pork products.

The company, whose brands include Schneiders frozen meat and Larsen sausages, said adjusted operating earnings increased 24 per cent to $75-million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Maple Leaf, one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, is on the hunt for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines.

In February, the company bought U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140-million, Maple Leaf’s first deal since 2004.

Net earnings rose to $37.3-million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter, from $31.4-million, or 23 cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 41 cents per share compared with 32 cents a year earlier.

Sales rose to $925.9-million from $854.6-million.

