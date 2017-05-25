Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Construction workers form a picket line in front of a construction site Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Construction workers form a picket line in front of a construction site Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MONTREAL

The Canadian Press

Various marches will take place across Quebec in support of the province’s construction strike as it enters Day 2.

About 175,000 workers launched the unlimited general strike on Wednesday, crippling activity on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge and a Montreal superhospital.

It is not immediately clear whether the two sides will resume negotiations today after Labour Minister Dominique Vien asked them to give her a schedule of new meetings.

The Quebec government estimates a walkout means losses of $45-million a day for the provincial economy.

Both Vien and Premier Philippe Couillard have threatened to bring in back-to-work legislation in short order.

Work schedules, overtime and salaries are some of the main stumbling blocks in the negotiations.

