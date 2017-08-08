Canada’s largest stock-exchange operator is slated to report its latest financial results on Wednesday amid growing concern over how it is handling the listing and trading of some marijuana companies.

TMX Group Ltd. is reviewing what to do about cannabis firms with U.S. operations that want to list on its exchanges. TMX is said to be concerned about legal liability it could face by facilitating transactions in shares of these companies because of a lack of clarity around U.S. pot laws. The drug has been legalized in some form in many states but remains illegal under federal law.

