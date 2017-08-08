Mazda Motor Corp unveiled plans for the world’s first commercial gasoline engine using compression ignition, placing traditional engines at the center of its strategy days after saying it would develop electric cars with Toyota Motor Corp.

Mazda, whose research and development (R&D) budget is a fraction that of Toyota, could be the first automaker to commercialize a technology that many peers including General Motors Co and Daimler AG have been working on for decades.

Mazda on Tuesday said it would start selling cars equipped with the new engine from 2019, even as other auto makers increasingly turn to on electric vehicles against a landscape of tightening environmental regulation.

“We think it is an imperative and fundamental job for us to pursue the ideal internal combustion engine,” said Mazda’s head of R&D Kiyoshi Fujiwara.

While “electrification is necessary ... the internal combustion engine should come first,” he told reporters.

The news follows Mazda’s Friday announcement of a capital tie-up with Toyota, an alliance that will see the pair build a $1.6-billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicles.

Executive Vice President Akira Marumoto called Mazda’s engine technology the auto maker’s “heart.”

It has called its engine SKYACTIV-X, and said it would be 20 to 30 percent more efficient than its current SKYACTIV-G. It has no plans to supply the engine to other car makers, Marumoto said.

AEMSS’ Miyashita said a key issue is how smooth and responsive the engine is.

“Is it jerky? If so, that would pose a big question when it comes to commercializing this technology.” he said. “Hopefully Mazda has an answer to that question.”

Mazda also said it would introduce electric vehicles and electric technology in its cars from 2019, focusing on markets that restrict the sale of certain vehicles to limit air pollution or that provide clean sources of electricity.

In addition, it said it aimed to make autonomous-driving technology standard in all of its models by 2025.

