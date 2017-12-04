McKesson Canada acquires online retailer Well.ca

Health-care services company McKesson Canada has acquired retailer Well.ca, which sells health, wellness, natural and baby products online.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.
McKesson says the deal brings online commerce capabilities and digital experience to McKesson Canada's retail assets, including the Rexall Drug Store chain.
Well.ca and McKesson Canada have been working together since the retailer started in 2008.
It is expected to operate as a distinct business within McKesson Canada and remain headquartered in Guelph, Ont.
McKesson Canada is a subsidiary of U.S.-based McKesson.
