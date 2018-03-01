MEC drops brands linked to U.S. gun maker after public outcry

Mountain Equipment Co-op, facing a backlash from some of its members, will stop selling several popular outdoor brands owned by a U.S. company that also markets assault rifles.

MEC doesn't sell guns but does carry brands such as Bushnell – binoculars - and CamelBak – water bottles and such. These names are owned by Vista Outdoor Inc., based in Farmington, Utah., a company on which attention has turned in the past two weeks. About half of Vista Outdoor sales are in guns and ammunition, including sales to law enforcement and militaries. Its Savage Arms brand sells semi-automatic military-style weapons, similar to the one used in the murder of 14 teenagers and three adults at a high school in Florida in mid-February.

MEC's decision to end the sale of names owned by Vista Outdoor, announced Thursday morning, comes amid a shift among some corporations in North America. On Wednesday, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., a leading U.S. retailer, said it would no longer sell assault rifles at any of its stores and called on the U.S. government to ban the weapons. "Thoughts and prayers are not enough," Dick's said.

Story continues below advertisement

Numerous U.S. companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association, which has aggressively fought against gun control. Still, other companies have stuck by the NRA, such as FedEx Corp., which gives discounts to NRA members.

In Canada, Canadian Tire Corp.'s Sport Chek sells a number of Vista Outdoor brands, including helmets from Giro and Bell. Canadian Tire sells ammunition from Savage Arms. The company did not respond to repeated requests for comment this week.

Awareness of Vista Outdoor's two halves emerged over the past week or so. People involved in sports such as cycling were jarred to discover gear they used was connected with guns. Last weekend, a small protest online called on MEC to take action. A petition as of Monday morning had 600 signatures. By Wednesday night, when MEC had finalized its decision, the petition had almost 50,000 names.

MEC has more than 5-million members and presented its decision making in public, from when it said on Twitter Sunday night that the question would be a top management priority on Monday morning through several other posts talking about the various issues in detail. MEC, in its decision, said it will suspend further orders from the five Vista Outdoor brands it carries: Bollé, Bushnell, CamelBak, Camp Chef, and Jimmy Styks, and sell remaining inventory on its shelves.

"Thousands of MEC members have contacted us to express their concerns and to ask that we stop selling products made by these brands," said David Labistour, CEO of MEC, in an open letter to co-op members. "We've also heard from members who believe that purchasing decisions like these should be left to individual consumers and that MEC should not get involved."

Vista Outdoor, until 2015, had been part of Alliant Techsystems Inc., a large American aerospace and defence industry company known as ATK. But in Vista Outdoor's time as its own company, it moved to diversify from guns as it purchased brands such as CamelBak.

Mr. Labistour said this episode will expand how MEC looks at corporate social responsibility: "widening our scope beyond environmental footprint and responsible sourcing to consider ownership structures."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Twitter on Tuesday, as MEC members protested against the connection with guns, the co-op addressed several questions, including whether it is anti-hunting. MEC said no and that many MEC members hunt and engage in sport shooting responsibly. In Mr. Labistour's statement on Thursday morning, he added a personal note. He grew up in South Africa in a farming community. At 19, he was in the army as a lieutenant in charge of a unit during part of the long Angolan war.

"Many of us come from parts of the world where we have witnessed the use and impact of guns firsthand," said Mr. Labistour. "I include myself in that community. I have proudly served in the military and grew up in a rural area where hunting was commonplace. I can readily identify with our members who are on all sides of this debate."

Brand expert David Kincaid predicted the backlash against guns in corporate North America is just beginning.

"This is going to hold companies to a higher level. Social media has given people a platform and a voice. That's the reality," Mr. Kincaid told The Globe on Monday.

MEC was making the right moves, he said on Monday.

"What MEC's done, to this point, is responsible. They're saying we hear you, and we will respond accordingly."