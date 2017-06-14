Retailers will be able to charge customers extra for using Visa or MasterCard to pay for their purchases under settlements of a class-action lawsuit, threatening to leave some consumers with bigger bills.
Visa and MasterCard this week issued separate but similar $19.5-million settlements each in a lawsuit that alleged the credit-card companies and banks unlawfully fixed the price of fees paid by merchants whose customers use those credit cards.Report Typo/Error
