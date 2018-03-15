Mexican economy minister says Canada should be set to continue NAFTA without U.S.

Mexico and Canada should be ready to continue with a version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) without the United States, the Mexican economy minister said on Thursday.

"You have to be ready to live with a NAFTA without the U.S." Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said at the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo.

"NAFTA at risk of ending? No. NAFTA will continue between Canada and Mexico because at the end of the day, what is important is you send a message that you believe in free trade. The U.S. is the one that will decide to be in or out."

