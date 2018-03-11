 Skip to main content

Molson brewery workers in Montreal vote to accept contract

The Molson Coors brewery is seen on June 3, 2015 in Montreal. Some 550 workers at Montreal's Molson plant voted Sunday on a new contract offer from their employer.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Workers at Montreal's Molson plant voted on Sunday to accept a new contract offer from their employer.

Union spokesman Stephane Lacroix said 55 per cent of employees voted in favour of contract.

Just over half of the bottling and delivery workers voted to reject the employer's previous offer on Feb. 25, and 87 per cent then voted in favour of authorizing strike action.

The workers refused another one of the employer's offers two weeks earlier by a margin of 57 per cent.

The main issues in dispute were the pension plan, group insurance, outsourcing and wages.

The union says over 438 workers attended Sunday's meeting.

