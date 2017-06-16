Montreal media company Stingray Digital Group has unveiled plans to more than double its work force over the next five years as it pushes ahead with a strategy that leans heavily on growing internationally and buying rival firms to consolidate the preprogrammed music industry.

The public company, best known in Canada for its commercial-free music streaming service Stingray Music, said Friday it is expanding its Montreal headquarters and hiring 400 new employees by 2022 to beef up its existing 350-strong work force. Among the positions being sought by the firm are software engineers and programmers.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Eric Boyko in 2007, Stingray operates out of a slick office space on the western fringe of Montreal’s old quarter. The company plans to double its current 30,000 square foot space to 60,000 square feet.

With the buildup, Stingray joins a growing throng of Montreal-based technology and media companies gearing up growth and helping Quebec’s jobs picture. In its latest labour force survey, Statistics Canada said Quebec’s unemployment rate fell 0.6 percentage points to a record low 6 per cent in May, continuing a downward trend since the beginning of 2016.

GSOFT, a software company based in nearby Pointe Saint Charles, and Breather, a startup that’s been called the Airbnb for office space, both increased their work forces by 60 per cent last year. Lightspeed, whose 300 staff work on e-commerce platforms for small- and medium-sized businesses from the historic Viger hotel, is adding another 11,000 square feet to its existing 30,000 square foot space.

Stingray buys licenses to songs and then makes money selling the music as curated packages to cable providers, satellite operators and mobile operators like Comcast, Shaw and Vodafone. It typically gets paid a fee for every subscriber. It also has a unit that sells customized music for commercial clients including Subway and Fairmont hotels.

The company has spent $202-million on 29 acquisitions since its inception. This year alone, it bought classic and cinematic music video television channel C Music Entertainment, Israel-based social music application company Yokee Music Ltd. and NatureVision TV.

Last year marked the first time Stingray tallied annual revenue topping $100-million, a symbolic threshold that the company says provides critical scale to its business model. Stingray posted a net profit of $10.7-million or 21 cents per share last year on revenue of $101.5-million. Cash flow from operations climbed 20 per cent to $22.8-million from the year before.

“We look forward to the opportunities ahead considering the scope of the market’s potential,” Mr. Boyko said in a statement June 8. “As we continue to build our global multi-channel music platform, we will further enhance shareholder value by leveraging existing products and services, acting as an industry consolidator and expanding geographically.”

