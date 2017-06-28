Employment at Japan-based auto-parts makers in Canada now exceeds that of U.S.-based parts companies amid a steady rise in vehicle assembly that led to record output by Japanese auto makers in this country last year.
Honda of Canada Manufacturing Inc. and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. assembled more than 1 million vehicles last year, representing 44 per cent of all passenger cars and light trucks made in Canada.Report Typo/Error
