Shares of Canadian security camera maker Avigilon surge after purchase by Motorola

High definition surveillance cameras await assembly at the Avigilon factory in Richmond, B.C.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Karan Nagarkatti
Bengaluru
Reuters

Walkie-talkie maker Motorola Solutions Inc said on Thursday it would buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon Corp for $1.2-billion cash.

Motorola's offer of $27 per Avigilon share represents a premium of 18.3 per cent to Avigilon's Thursday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Avigilon shares jumped 18 per cent at the start of trading Friday in Toronto.

The acquisition would help expand Motorola's portfolio with new products for commercial customers, as more cameras feed into public safety workflows, Motorola Chief Executive Greg Brown said.

Motorola also said it had sufficient resources, including cash and commercial credit facilities, to buy the Vancouver-based video surveillance and analytics company.

Motorola shares were up about 1 per cent at $100.49 after the bell.

Motorola said the deal was valued at $1-billion including debt. The value of $1.2-billion is based on Reuters calculations.

