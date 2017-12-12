MTY Food Group signs to deal to buy Imvescor for $248-million

Restaurant operator MTY Food Group Inc. has signed a deal to buy Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $248-million.

The combination will bring together such banners as MTY's Thai Express, Vanellis and Manchu Wok with Imvescor's Baton Rouge, Pizza Delight and Scores restaurants to create a company with a portfolio of over 5,700 stores under 75 brands.

Under the deal, MTY will pay $4.10 per share for Imvescor with the cash portion of the deal totalling about $50-million and the rest in stock.

Story continues below advertisement

The companies say the offer implies a 13.3 per cent premium to Imvescor's 10-day volume weighted average before it disclosed it had received a non-binding expression of interest from an unidentified potential buyer on Oct. 26. Imvescor shares closed at $4.18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, while MTY shares were worth $54.54.

The deal requires approval by a two-third majority of vote by Imvescor shareholders, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Imvescor shareholders, including directors and senior officers, representing roughly an 18 per cent stake in the company have entered into support and voting agreements to back the deal.