Muddy Waters is using outdated information and “dubious drone technology” as the basis for its decision to short Asanko Gold Inc.’s stock, with the sole goal of trying to make the shares worthless, the Canadian miner’s chief executive officer said.

The activist short-seller Muddy Waters, founded by Carson Block, issued a report last week saying it was shorting Asanko, which it believes is “highly likely to end up a zero.” That sent Asanko tumbling on Wednesday before the shares were halted for the day.

“Their whole plan is to cut off your financing so that you do go to zero,” Asanko chief executive officer Peter Breese said Monday in an interview in Toronto. “What they don’t realize is we’ve got lots of flexibility.”

The Vancouver-based miner issued a statement last week rebutting the Muddy Waters report and presented a feasibility plan for its West Africa gold mine to investors on Monday. In the interview after the presentation, Mr. Breese said Mr. Block has sharply underestimated the company.

“We don’t need money. We don’t need equity,” Mr. Breese said in the interview. “We are perfectly able to survive on our own, and not just survive but actually make money.”

Even so, the report has eroded Asanko’s ability to raise money if something goes wrong, Mr. Breese acknowledged during the presentation. In response, it has decided to delay some spending on a conveyor for six to 12 months, ensuring it will end the year with $80-million to $90-million in the bank. The company has the option to delay the conveyor spending for as many as four years, he added.

Mr. Breese said Muddy Waters used an outdated resource model from 2014 to make its conclusions, choosing to ignore the findings of a more up-to-date model published in February of this year. He also disputed the report’s findings on the steps and spending needed to deal with a side-wall failure at the mine.

“How do I even comment when they are not even using the right models?” he said in the interview. “Despite us publicly doing a road show on the new resource, they’ve elected to use the old resource model, which is totally irrelevant for business planning purposes.”

