National Bank boosts dividend as quarterly profit jumps

National Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported stronger fourth-quarter profit driven by gains in personal and commercial banking as well as wealth management.

Canada's sixth-largest bank by assets boosted its quarterly dividend by 2 pennies to 60 cents per share – a 3-per-cent bump that some analysts had anticipated.

National Bank reported profit of $525-million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $307-million, or 78 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude a long list of one-time items, the bank earned $1.40 per share – two cents ahead of expectations among analysts polled by Bloomberg LP – and profit was up 15 per cent.

For the full year, the bank reported $2-billion in profit, or $5.38 a share, a sharp improvement from a year earlier.

"The fourth quarter concludes a record year for the bank in which its net income exceeded $2 billion for the first time," said Louis Vachon, the bank's president and chief executive officer, in a news release. "This excellent performance was driven by revenue growth across all of the bank's business segments and by an effective management of operating costs."

Five of Canada's six largest banks have now reported fiscal year-end results and National Bank is the third to surpass expectations for quarterly profit. Bank of Montreal will wrap up the earnings season when it reports on Dec. 5.

National Bank's provisions for credit losses – the money set aside to cover bad loans – rose to $70-million in the fourth quarter, from $59-million a year ago. The increase effectively belonged to Credigy Ltd., a U.S. subsidiary focused on buying distressed loans at discounted prices.

Profit from the core personal and commercial banking segment was $239-million, compared with $191-million a year earlier, due partly to growing loans and deposits as well as better deposit margins.

The wealth management arm also posted a 29-per-cent increase in profit, year over year, to $110-million, on improved margins and higher fees helped by a rising stock market.

The bank's capital markets returns were more modest, with profit of $186-million coming in only $10-million higher than a year earlier. But National Bank bucked a trend of declining trading activity at other banks to record a 2-per-cent rise in trading revenue, thanks largely to 11-per-cent better revenue from equity securities. Revenue from fixed-income securities was still down 5 per cent, while commodity and foreign exchange revenue dropped by 17 per cent.

"With expectations high heading into [fourth-quarter] results, we believe [National Bank] delivered a solid quarter with strong results across all client segments," said Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., in a research note.

The bank's capital levels grew stronger, with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.2 per cent, compared with 10.1 per cent a year earlier. The stronger capital buffer gives National Bank room to absorb an expected reduction in CET1 of 16 basis points as a result of a new accounting rules that came into force on Nov. 1. (100 basis points equal one percentage point). Under the new standard, known as IFRS 9, National Bank also estimated that it will absorb a $165-million after-tax reduction in shareholders' equity.