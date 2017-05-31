Profit at National Bank of Canada rebounded strongly in the second quarter of 2017 after the company took a big hit in the same period last year.

Canada’s sixth biggest bank by assets posted net income of $484-million for the quarter that ended on April 30, compared to $210-million a year earlier.

The results in the second quarter of 2016 were weighed down by a $183-million provision for credit losses related to the energy sector.

On an ex-items basis, National reported $1.30 per share for the second quarter of 2017– 4 cents better than analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting.

This has been another strong earnings season for Canada’s big banks with all but Bank of Montreal posting analyst-beating results.

National Bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 2 cents a share to 58 cents.

“Each business segment posted double-digit earnings growth, contributing to the Bank’s excellent performance for the second quarter of 2017,” said Louis Vachon, chief executive officer of National Bank in a statement.

The bank’s return on equity – a key measure of profitability – was 17.9 per cent.

National will host a conference call with analysts and institutional investors at 1 p.m. ET.

