National Bank tops forecasts as lenders’ winning streak continues

National Bank of Canada boosted its first-quarter profit by 11 per cent, continuing a streak of better-than-expected financial results from Canada's big banks.

The Montreal-based bank reported income of $550-million, or $1.46 per share, compared with $497-million, or $1.34 per share, a year ago.

Adjusting results to exclude certain items, Canada's sixth-largest bank said it earned $1.48 per share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg LP had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.42.

All five of the major Canadian banks that have reported first-quarter earnings so far have comfortably exceeded market expectations, with Toronto-Dominion Bank set to wrap up earnings season on Thursday. "We believe this is one of the most high-quality bank beats thus far," said Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., in a research note.

National Bank maintained its quarterly dividend at 60 cents per share.

Chief executive officer Louis Vachon cited "excellent performance in each business segment, particularly sustained revenue growth and effective cost management," in a news release.

The bank's personal and commercial banking arm produced $230-million in profit, an increase of 11 per cent compared with a year earlier, due partly to growth in both personal and commercial lending.

In capital markets, National Bank reported $204-million in first-quarter profit, a 14-per-cent improvement from the same quarter last year. Trading revenue was up on the strength of increased fixed-income activity, and fees grew 25 per cent, driven by underwriting and mergers and acquisitions activity.

Wealth management profit rose 21 per cent to $120-million. And like its peers, National Bank also received a boost from higher income earned abroad, as its U.S. specialty finance and international division chipped in $50-million in profit – a 32-per-cent increase year over year due largely to higher loan volumes at its Credigy Ltd. and ABA Bank subsidiaries.

Yet Credigy, which specializes in consumer finance investment, was also the main reason that National Bank's provisions for credit losses – the money the bank sets aside to cover bad loans – swelled from $60-million a year ago to $87-million in the first quarter, at a time when several other banks have seen expected loan losses declining.

On Wednesday, National Bank also announced that two executives are retiring.

Diane Giard, executive vice-president of personal and commercial banking as well as marketing, will depart in June. Her role will be carved in two, with current senior vice-president of distribution, solutions and processes Lucie Blanchet taking over personal banking and marketing, while Stéphane Achard, the current senior vice-president of commercial banking, will be promoted to executive vice-president in charge of the same portfolio.

Lynn Jeanniot, the bank's executive vice-president of human resources and corporate affairs, is also leaving in June. Brigitte Hébert, the executive vice-president of operations, will assume Ms. Jeanniot's duties.