Netflix Canada warns users of fraudulent messages asking for login details

Netflix is seen on a tablet, in North Andover, Mass Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Canadian producers expressed hope and skepticism as they weighed Netflix's promise Thursday to spend $500 million over five years on homegrown content.

Elise Amendola/AP

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Netflix Canada is warning subscribers to be wary of fraudulent messages that appear to be sent by the streaming service.

The company issued an alert on its website saying that some Canadian users are receiving "suspicious" texts and emails asking for their login details.

The fake messages tell subscribers their Netflix access has been suspended due to a payment issue, while directing them to a fake Netflix website that asks for their credit card information.

It's part of a phishing scam, a term used to describe when a fraudster impersonates a company in an attempt to trick them into giving up sensitive information.

Unlike many scams, the fake Netflix website appears very similar to the actual company's webpage. There are images from some of Netflix's most popular series, including "The Crown."

Netflix recommends users avoid clicking the link sent in the email or text, and reporting the message through the help section of their official website.

