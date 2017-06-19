The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund’s $2-billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a “starting point” for further investments.
“This platform, at $2-billion today, has the potential over time to be meaningfully larger,” Michael Sabia said in a phone interview.
