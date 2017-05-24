Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
It will be the second business service centre in New Brunswick for TD. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
It will be the second business service centre in New Brunswick for TD. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New Brunswick says new TD call centre in Moncton will create 575 jobs Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

TD has announced plans for a new call centre in Moncton, N.B., that the provincial government says will create up to 575 full-time jobs.

The Toronto-based bank will receive up to $9-million in financial assistance from the government, which says the call centre will add $109-million to the province’s GDP over six years.

TD says it is now looking for a location in the Moncton area.

It will be the second business service centre in New Brunswick for TD, of which former premier Frank McKenna is deputy chairman. TD’s Saint John insurance call centre employs about 400 people.

“Moncton is a vibrant community and we are elated to be expanding our presence here,” McKenna said in a statement.

The provincial government money includes a $6.8-million forgivable loan and $2.1-million for training.

New Brunswick, Canada’s only officially bilingual province, already hosts call centres for companies including WestJet, Sears, and Medavie Blue Cross.

“Business services centres provide thousands of New Brunswickers with employment and contribute greatly to our economy,” said Premier Brian Gallant.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: What to be wary of when borrowing in retirement (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular