TD has announced plans for a new call centre in Moncton, N.B., that the provincial government says will create up to 575 full-time jobs.

The Toronto-based bank will receive up to $9-million in financial assistance from the government, which says the call centre will add $109-million to the province’s GDP over six years.

TD says it is now looking for a location in the Moncton area.

It will be the second business service centre in New Brunswick for TD, of which former premier Frank McKenna is deputy chairman. TD’s Saint John insurance call centre employs about 400 people.

“Moncton is a vibrant community and we are elated to be expanding our presence here,” McKenna said in a statement.

The provincial government money includes a $6.8-million forgivable loan and $2.1-million for training.

New Brunswick, Canada’s only officially bilingual province, already hosts call centres for companies including WestJet, Sears, and Medavie Blue Cross.

“Business services centres provide thousands of New Brunswickers with employment and contribute greatly to our economy,” said Premier Brian Gallant.

