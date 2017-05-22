Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Keith Creel, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Railway, (James MacDonald/Bloomberg)
Eric Atkins - RAILWAY INDUSTRY REPORTER

Hunter Harrison’s surprise departure from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in January bumped Keith Creel into the top job ahead of schedule. But for Mr. Creel, his own promotion to chief executive officer could not come soon enough.

“I would say I got thrust into it about six months late,” Mr. Creel says. “The last couple of years, [Mr. Harrison] has given me the autonomy and space to run the railway, to pick the players. So really when he left, in all honesty, as much as I loved working with him, the timing was, although late, probably appropriate because this leadership team will be judged on 2017’s performance.”

