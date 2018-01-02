New Jersey Transit picks up option for more Bombardier locomotives

Bombardier Transportation says the New Jersey Transit Corp. has exercised an option for 17 additional ALP-45 dual-power locomotives.

The option is worth about $160-million (U.S.) and is based on a contract for 26 locomotives signed in 2008.

NJ Transit bought nine units in 2011 and its contract with Bombardier includes options for up to 37 more units.

The dual-power locomotives, to be manufactured in Germany and Poland, can operate under both diesel power and electric power from overhead sources.

Delivery is scheduled to start in November 2019.

Over the years, Bombardier has provided 100 electric and dual-power locomotives, hundreds of commuter coaches, and 429 multilevel vehicles to NJ Transit.

"The new locomotives will comply with the EPA's Tier 4 exhaust limits, making them environmentally friendly which is especially important in a metropolitan area like New York," said Benoit Brossoit, president of Bombardier's Americas region.