A battle is brewing over insolvent Sears Canada Inc.’s underfunded pension, retiree benefits and severance for 2,900 terminated employees.
Sears, which this week got court protection from its creditors, is letting go 17 per cent of its 17,000 employees as it closes 59 of its 255 stores. The ailing retailer confirmed on Friday it doesn’t intend to pay severance to those laid-off staff as it scrambles to revive its flagging fortunes amid a fast-changing retail landscape.Report Typo/Error
